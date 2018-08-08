हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karunanidhi

Bollywood pays tribute to DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, mourns his demise

Karunanidhi's mortal remains were brought to the Rajaji Hall on Wednesday morning. 

New Delhi: The DMK patriarch Muthuvel Karunanidhi battled for life at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. The 94-year-old leader died on Tuesday (August 7, 2018). Admitted to the hospital on July 18, the Tamil Nadu strongman, popularly known as Kalaignar, breathed his last at 6.10 pm on August 7, according to a press release by Kauvery Hospital.

Karunanidhi's mortal remains were brought to the Rajaji Hall on Wednesday morning. A large number of supporters gathered outside M Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence and the Rajaji Hall. Several politicians and Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter and mourned his loss.

Karunanidhi started off his career as a screenwriter in the Tamil film industry and his maiden venture was 'Rajakumari' produced by Coimbatore based Jupiter Pictures directed by A. S. A. Sami starring M. G. Ramachandran. 

Parasakthi was his most notable movie and a turning point in Tamil cinema, as it espoused the ideologies of the Dravidian movement and also introduced two prominent actors of Tamil filmdom, Sivaji Ganesan and S. S. Rajendran.

Two other movies written by Karunanidhi were Panam (1952) directed by famous comedian and political activist N. S. Krishnan and Thangarathnam (1960) produced and acted by S. S. Rajendran another popular actor and DMK activist. Some of his most notable works include Thirumbi Paar, Panam, Manohara, Manamagal, Parasakthi, Manthiri Kumari, Marudhanaattu Ilavarasi, Abimanyu, Rajakumaari, Uliyin Osai, Pasa Kiligal, Kannamma, Mannin Maindhan, Puthiya Parasakthi and Madurai Meenakshi to name a few.

The stalwart politician was active in screenwriting till 2011 when he last wrote for historic movie Ponnar Shankar.

Karunanidhi’s health began deteriorating significantly since Monday and in his last medical bulletin released on Tuesday evening, the hospital said that the leader “extremely critical and unstable”. It said that despite maximum medical support, his vital organ functions continued to deteriorate.

