Bollywood people are targeted but nobody cares: Arshad Warsi

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi says the Hindi film industry gives a good amount of money to the government through taxes yet they are always targeted with no care from the centre.

Yesterday, when the budget was announced, Arshad was asked if he is sad that there is no relief for the film industry, to which the actor said, the film industry is always suffering.

"There is never relief for Bollywood. I am sorry but there is a good chunk of money which goes to the government from the Bollywood industry and unfortunately, we are targeted, thrashed and threatened and nobody cares. It's a sad case," Arshad told reporters.

The 48-year-old actor also spoke in favour of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was assaulted allegedly by Karni Sena in Rajasthan while shooting for "Padmavati".

When asked about it, Arshad said, "It's very wrong, it shouldn't have happened. Somewhere our government should think that this is a community which works with honesty, pays tax, they should take some care.

"Either some gangsters come or a Sena comes and they do what they feel like. I hope somebody does something about it," he added.

He was speaking at the Indian premiere of "Lion".