Bollywood singer Mika Singh attends Donald Trump's pre-inauguration dinner! Watch video

New Delhi: Bollywood singer Mika Singh got the great honour of being invited for the pre-inauguration dinner organised by US President-elect Donald Trump. The popular singer shared this exciting news with his fans on Twitter and posted several pictures.

Mika shared the inside party pictures and periscope videos as well. Ivanka wore a white gown with a slimming black waist and matching monochrome earrings for the party, while Mika wore an all black ensemble.

Finally I have reached in Washington DC any guesses? pic.twitter.com/nGpsOJg9x9 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 20, 2017

It is a great honour for me to be attending the most prestigious dinner in Washington DC with the president of the U https://t.co/tSb5xmPpDe — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 20, 2017

What a privilege it is being in the same vicinity as @realDonaldTrump..His presence has brightened up the whole evening. pic.twitter.com/Kd9l3i2KDy — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 20, 2017

Enjoying this wonderful party..thanxx @IvankaTrump for such a great hospitality.. it is lovely meeting you God bless pic.twitter.com/0sLcWsekKW — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 20, 2017

Popular Indian-American DJ and drummer Ravi Jakhotia opened the inaugural concert for the US President-elect with a scintillating performance to crowd of thousands at the Lincoln Memorial.

A Hindu priest will be among various religious leaders who will offer prayers at the National Prayer Service of Trump on Saturday, a day after he is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

(With PTI inputs)