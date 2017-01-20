close
Bollywood singer Mika Singh attends Donald Trump's pre-inauguration dinner! Watch video

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 13:05
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood singer Mika Singh got the great honour of being invited for the pre-inauguration dinner organised by US President-elect Donald Trump. The popular singer shared this exciting news with his fans on Twitter and posted several pictures. 

Mika shared the inside party pictures and periscope videos as well. Ivanka wore a white gown with a slimming black waist and matching monochrome earrings for the party, while Mika wore an all black ensemble.

Popular Indian-American DJ and drummer Ravi Jakhotia opened the inaugural concert for the US President-elect with a scintillating performance to crowd of thousands at the Lincoln Memorial.

A Hindu priest will be among various religious leaders who will offer prayers at the National Prayer Service of Trump on Saturday, a day after he is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. 

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 13:05

