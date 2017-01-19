Bollywood stars praise Yuvraj Singh's incredible century!

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 19:00
New Delhi: Indian star batsman Yuvraj Singh on Thursday powered India to 381/6 in their second One-day International (ODI) cricket match against England. The 35-year-old cricketer scored his career-best number of 150 runs in only 127 deliveries. And, in order to celebrate this incredible achievement, a lot of Bollywood stars took to Twitter to congratulate Yuvi.

From superstar Shah Rukh Khan to on-screen 'Dhoni', Sushant Singh Rajput, B-Towners hailed Yuvraj's innings with interesting tweets. Here's what they said: 

Yuvraj's century on Thursday was a throwback to the 2008 series against England where he scored back-to-back hundreds in Rajkot and Indore in big wins for India.

Returning to the side after a three-year hiatus, the Yuvraj consumed 98 ball to bring up his career's 14th ODI ton and also eclipsed his own record of 138 to become the highest run-getter at this ground. He also became the first Indian player to score a 150 against England in ODIs.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 19:00

