Bollywood stars praise Yuvraj Singh's incredible century!

New Delhi: Indian star batsman Yuvraj Singh on Thursday powered India to 381/6 in their second One-day International (ODI) cricket match against England. The 35-year-old cricketer scored his career-best number of 150 runs in only 127 deliveries. And, in order to celebrate this incredible achievement, a lot of Bollywood stars took to Twitter to congratulate Yuvi.

From superstar Shah Rukh Khan to on-screen 'Dhoni', Sushant Singh Rajput, B-Towners hailed Yuvraj's innings with interesting tweets. Here's what they said:

So good to see Yuvraj & Dhoni play as they r doing. Really Sheron ka zamaana hota hai… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 19, 2017

@YUVSTRONG12 is back!!!!!amazing to see yuvi and dhoni on the crease again — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 19, 2017

Phir batting karne aata he #YuvrajSingh .

Bahut maara, dhaaga khol diya

ekdum..!! #INDvENG — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 19, 2017

Cricket is not just about sixes and fours. The triumph of the human spirit is what it's really about. @YUVSTRONG12 What a journey!#INDvENG — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) January 19, 2017

Yuvraj's century on Thursday was a throwback to the 2008 series against England where he scored back-to-back hundreds in Rajkot and Indore in big wins for India.

Returning to the side after a three-year hiatus, the Yuvraj consumed 98 ball to bring up his career's 14th ODI ton and also eclipsed his own record of 138 to become the highest run-getter at this ground. He also became the first Indian player to score a 150 against England in ODIs.

(With IANS inputs)