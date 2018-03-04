Boney Kapoor, daughters Khushi and Janhvi bid final goodbye to Sridevi, immerse ashes in Rameswaram– See pics

New Delhi: Actress Sridevi's sudden demise has shocked the entire nation. From celebrities to fan, everybody still find it difficult to come to terms with the fact that they would never see the actress ever again. Sridevi, who was in Dubai for nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding, breathed her last on February 24 in Dubai's Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

Sridevi was cremated on Wednesday with full state honors after her mortal remains were sent back to India on Tuesday after a long wait. On Sunday, Sridevi's husband and producer Boney Kapoor, along with his daughters flew down to Rameswaram to immerse her ashes in the sea. Photographer Manav Manglani has shared the picture on Instagram.

Here's the picture:

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Mar 4, 2018 at 2:15am PST

Recently, Boney Kapoor had opened up to Komal Nahta about Sridevi's last night, who then reproduced the conversation in a blog shared on his official Twitter page.

"The tub was full of water and Sridevi was immersed completely, from head to toe, inside the tub. Devastated, he reached out to her but watching her motionless, he feared the worst," Nahta quoted Boney as saying.

The actress passed away due to accidental drowning and was declared brought dead by the doctors of Rashid hospital.