Boney Kapoor plans a film on Sridevi, registers three titles

New Delhi: Indian cinema's lost a legend with the untimely demise of actress Sridevi in Dubai on February 24, 2018. She had gone there to attend a family wedding and died of accidental drowning in the bathtub as per reports. Her death sent down shock waves across the country and created a void which is impossible to fill.

Bollywood's first female superstar had a glittering journey with as many as 300 different diffrent languages to her credit. Now, speculations are rife that producer husband Boney Kapoor is planning to make a film on her life.

According to Mid-Day.com, the filmmaker has already registered as many as three titles already. Boney told the publications, “I have registered three titles, but I cannot categorically reveal what they are. It's too premature to talk about it.”

He also added, “There are plans to make a film, but I can't tell you whether it will be a biopic or documentary. I don't see the need to rush into anything. Whenever there is any further development, everyone will come to know about it.”

The untimely demise of the beloved actress had plunged the entire nation and millions of her fans worldwide in a state of shock and disbelief. The noted actress's ashes were partly immersed in the holy waters of river Ganges, Haridwar and at Rameswaram.