हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saiyami Kher

Borders between language films are blurring: Saiyami Kher

Actress Saiyami Kher, who is all set to make her debut into the Marathi film industry with "Mauli", is ecstatic about regional films doing well in the country, saying that the borders between language films are blurring.

Borders between language films are blurring: Saiyami Kher

Mumbai: Actress Saiyami Kher, who is all set to make her debut into the Marathi film industry with "Mauli", is ecstatic about regional films doing well in the country, saying that the borders between language films are blurring.

"Marathi films have had good content since very long... The borders between different language films are merging. Telugu and Malayalam films are doing well. It is a good opportunity for people to explore good interesting scripts, which is great," Saiyami told IANS here.

The 26-year-old actress praised her "Mauli" co-star Riteish Deshmukh.

"He is so much fun outside set. He makes you feel very comfortable and doesn't make you feel like he is a senior in the industry. Working with him as a co-actor, he is extremely comforting."

Saiyami was here on the day four of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018. She was seen walking the ramp for designers VineetRahul. 

She was seen sporting stunning white lehenga paired with a grey choli. To complete her look, the actress sported smokey eyes and nude lips.

The actress made her Bollywood in 2016 with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra's "Mirzya" and since then she has not been seen on the silver screen.

Asked what is keeping her away from the big screen, Saiyami said: "Nothing is keeping me away. I was doing the Marathi film 'Mauli', which releases this December. There were some projects which were supposed to start but never took off so, its a question of luck turning my way...

"Somethings which have been offered, I was not keen on doing. So, it had been a mix of that."

Tags:
Saiyami KherMirzyaHarshvardhan KapoorRakeysh Om Prakash Mehra

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close