Angad Bedi

Both my girls are doing really well: Angad Bedi

Actor Angad Bedi, who has welcomed his first bundle of joy -- a daughter with actress Neha Dhupia, says both his "girls are doing really well".

Both my girls are doing really well: Angad Bedi
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actor Angad Bedi, who has welcomed his first bundle of joy -- a daughter with actress Neha Dhupia, says both his "girls are doing really well".

Angad on Tuesday morning tweeted a health update of the mother-daughter duo. 

"The last two days have been very overwhelming. Neha and me have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you all for your wishes and love that is coming our way. Both my girls are doing really well," he wrote.

Neha delivered her first born on November 18.

According to a statement issued by her publicist, Neha delivered the child in Womens Hospital here. 

Neha and Angad surprised everyone with their hush-hush wedding in May this year. They confirmed Neha's pregnancy in August, a little over three months after their wedding.

