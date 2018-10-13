हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malaika Arora

Boys need to be taught to respect women: Malaika Arora on MeToo

Malaika Arora believes it is imperative for parents to teach their sons to respect women in light of #MeToo movement in India.

Boys need to be taught to respect women: Malaika Arora on MeToo

Mumbai: Malaika Arora believes it is imperative for parents to teach their sons to respect women in light of #MeToo movement in India.

Many Bollywood figures like Nana Patekar, Sajid Khan, Alok Nath and Vikas Bahl have been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by multiple women that has been described as the arrival of India's own #MeToo movement. 

Malaika said the patriarchal mindset of the society has to change and it can only happen during the growing up.

"I have a son and it is necessary to make them understand early on that they need to respect women and they can't take them for granted. You cannot take women as play objects. 

"Unfortunately, that is the mindset. There is a sense of entitlement. You think you have power over women and you can suppress her. This mindset has to change when they are kids, when they are children. Hopefully this will change," she said Saturday at a media interaction for India's Got Talent. 

Malaika, who has featured in several films and has been a former model, was also asked about Sajid with whom she worked in movies such as "Heyy Baby", "Housefull" and "Housefull 2".

"Just because we have work together.. We don't need to target somebody. If a woman has spoken you have to hear her out and I am sure law will take its course. And if you are at fault then you should be punished," she said.

Sajid has been accused of sexual harassment by three female actors and a journalist, and has since stepped down as the director of "Housefull 4", which also stars Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol.

Tags:
Malaika AroraMetoo movementSajid Khan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close