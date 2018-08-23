हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie to continue interim child custody agreement

Los Angeles: Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have called off the ongoing custody battle over their six children, and have decided to continue a temporary agreement.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the estranged couple no longer needed to participate in a planned custody hearing after agreeing to the interim arrangement, about which there are no specific details available yet.

"Nothing has changed since the judge made an interim custody agreement a few months ago in which he said Angelina must let Brad see the children." 

Jolie dragged Pitt into a public dispute over child support payments earlier this month, claiming he was not paying "meaningful" child support since their separation.

But now according to sources, the actress is said to have 'dissolved' the matter and is keen to proceed amicably.

Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, ending two years of marriage and a 10-year romance. The two have six children -- Maddox, Shiloh, Pax, Vivienne, Zahara and Knox -- for whom she is seeking primary custody.

The permanent custody deal is yet to be decided.

