Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt says he has given estranged wife Angelina Jolie Pitt USD 1.3 million and lent her another USD 8 million since their separation two years ago.

Brad Pitt says he has given Angelina Jolie millions since split

Los Angeles: Brad Pitt says he has given estranged wife Angelina Jolie Pitt USD 1.3 million and lent her another USD 8 million since their separation two years ago.

The declaration in a court filing today is meant to counter Jolie Pitt's assertion in documents a day earlier that Pitt has paid "no meaningful child support." 

Jolie Pitt's attorneys also said in the filing requesting a case management hearing that she wanted to have the couple's marriage dissolved by the end of the year by separating some of the lingering issues to be resolved later.

Pitt's lawyers say the actor actually suggested this move and it had already been agreed to.

Pitt's attorneys say in their document that the actress' filing yesterday was an unnecessary attempt to manipulate media coverage. 

