Brad Pitt threatened to kill Harvey Weinstein for Gwyneth Paltrow

Los Angeles: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow revisited her own experiences with Harvey Weinstein in the 1990s, revealing that actor Brad Pitt had threatened to kill the producer when she told him of the alleged sexual harassment she faced at Weinstein's hands.

Weinstein is reportedly expected to surrender to the police in Manhattan on charges that he raped one woman and forced another to perform oral sex on him.

During an interview on a radio show, Paltrow said she immediately told her then-boyfriend Pitt when Weinstein asked her for a massage while the two were alone in a hotel room. Pitt confronted the producer when the three attended the opening of "Hamlet" on Broadway, reports variety.com.

"It was the equivalent of throwing him against the wall," she said. Pitt then allegedly told Weinstein: "If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I'll kill you."

Paltrow had already signed on to make two movies with the producer, so she was particularly disconcerted by the hotel room incident.

"He leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn't have fame and power yet," she said.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment, assault and other inappropriate behaviour by more than 50 women, all of which he has denied. The Manhattan district attorney's office is expected to charge Weinstein regarding a case involving allegations of forced oral sex from Lucia Evans.