Ranbir Kapoor

Brahmastra's fresh pictures leaked: Alia Bhatt looks visibly upset while Ranbir Kapoor browses on his phone

'Brahmastra' starring rumoured couple Ranbir and Alia has been generating buzz since its inception.

File photo

Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has made the right amount of buzz among the audience. After from the ensemble cast, the film also generated much hype as it was on the sets of the film, Ranbir and Alia came close to each other and have been making headlines almost every single day.

Recently, the film cast returned from Bulgaria and kickstarted shooting in Mumbai after which pictures from the sets made its way to the social media. 

In the latest pictures shared by the fan club of the actor, Ranbir is seen browsing on his phone while Alia, who is seated next to him on a chair, looks visibly upset. Take a look at the photos here:

Only yesterday, pictures of Alia and Ranbir were shared by the fan clubs where the two were shooting for some high-octane action sequence.

'Brahmastra' was officially announced in October 2017 with a planned release date of Christmas 2019. It features an ensemble cast of Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Divyendu Sharma and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

The film has also been making headlines because of the newfound proximity between Ranbir and Alia. Ever since the duo started shooting on the sets, rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

Ranbir and Alia further added fuel to the fire of them being a couple after they walked in together and posed at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held in Mumbai. 
Since then, there have been numerous events where the two have been clicked together. Be it shopping in New York City or being spotted in Bandra, the paps never miss a chance to spot them together!

Coming to 'Brahmastra', the film part of the adventure trilogy which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Divyendu Sharma, Priyal Gor among others.

