close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

Brangelina split: Brad Pitt refuses to pay Angelina Jolie $100,000 in child support

IANS | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 12:53
Brangelina split: Brad Pitt refuses to pay Angelina Jolie $100,000 in child support

Los Angeles: Actor Brad Pitt has reportedly refused to pay his estranged wife Angelina Jolie $100,000 in child support.

According to a source, Pitt "has no issue taking care of" their six children -- Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox, but he will not pay her money to take care of their children, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The source said $250,000 will be put in each child's trust fund every year, which will be capped off at $5 million.

"This will pay for all of the kids' expenses as well as set up a trust fund for each child," the source told InTouch magazine. 

Jolie is said to be hoping to get the divorce finalised in the next 90 days. 

"Angie wants the divorce finalised within the next 90 days, including custody and property settlements. But with everything she's asking for, it's unlikely that will happen. She's making ridiculous financial demands," the source added. 

First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 12:53

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.