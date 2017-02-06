Brangelina split: Brad Pitt refuses to pay Angelina Jolie $100,000 in child support
Los Angeles: Actor Brad Pitt has reportedly refused to pay his estranged wife Angelina Jolie $100,000 in child support.
According to a source, Pitt "has no issue taking care of" their six children -- Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox, but he will not pay her money to take care of their children, reports aceshowbiz.com.
The source said $250,000 will be put in each child's trust fund every year, which will be capped off at $5 million.
"This will pay for all of the kids' expenses as well as set up a trust fund for each child," the source told InTouch magazine.
Jolie is said to be hoping to get the divorce finalised in the next 90 days.
"Angie wants the divorce finalised within the next 90 days, including custody and property settlements. But with everything she's asking for, it's unlikely that will happen. She's making ridiculous financial demands," the source added.
