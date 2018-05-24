BRICS forum presents award to late actress Sridevi

New Delhi: Late veteran actress Sridevi was posthumously conferred with the BRICS Business Forum Leadership Award for Lifetime Achievement in Indian Cinema. Reena Marwah, sister of actor-producer Boney Kapoor, husband of late Sridevi, received the award and memento from Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Dr Jitendra Singh and Larisa Zelentsova, President of the International Alliance of BRICS (Strategic Projects) and Representative in ECOSOC UN.

Sridevi passed away on the night of February 24 in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding. Her last rites took place at Vile Parle's Seva Samaj Crematorium and the Hindu Cemetery with full state honours in Mumbai on February 28.

The veteran actress was earlier posthumously honoured with the 'Best Actress' award for her performance in her last movie 'Mom', at 65th National Film Awards held in New Delhi earlier this month.

During her five decade long career in films, Sridevi, 54, starred in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films. She was widely regarded as Indian cinema`s first female superstar. Prior to her tragic demise, she was a recipient of a National Film Award, two Filmfare Awards and three Filmfare Awards South.

In 2013, the Government of India awarded Sridevi the Padma Shri, the country`s fourth highest civilian accolade for her contributions to the entertainment industry. Honorary awards were also conferred on her by the state governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.Sridevi was also voted 'India's Greatest Actress in 100 Years' in a CNN-IBN national poll conducted in 2013 on the occasion of the centenary of Indian cinema.

She was married to the film producer Boney Kapoor, with whom she had two children. The BRICS Alliance Business Forum was formed on the basis of the idea that innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration are the only decisive factors in the shaping of strong economies. The BRICS Alliance Business Forum aims to bring together business leaders, business facilitators, investors, entrepreneurs, and professionals from around the world.