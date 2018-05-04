Bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor spotted with Anand Ahuja at Mumbai clinic — See photos

New Delhi: With only two days left for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding festivities to begin in Mumbai, the soon-to-be-bride was on Friday spotted at a clinic in Bandra.

And Sonam wasn't alone. She was accompanied by her husband-to-be who arrived in Mumbai today. And the duo was totally unfazed by all the attention as they did not mind at all getting constantly clicked.

Also, this was the first time the soon-to-wed couple made a public appearance together after their wedding was announced. They were photographed outside a clinic in Bandra.

Check out their photos:

Sonam donned a printed black and grey saree and teamed it with a bright pink blouse. She accessorised the look with silver danglers and brown chappals. Anand, was, on the other hand, was dressed in casuals.

Following weeks of speculations, the families of Sonam and Anand confirmed the wedding in an official statement. The statement read as, "The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family’s need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."

'Saawariya' girl Sonam and Anand, who is the founder of popular clothing brand 'Bhane' will enter the wedlock on May 8.

In the meantime, we hear that designer Raghavendra Rathore is set to add elegance to Sonam's wedding. The ace designer has been roped in to make the trousseau of the groom and the male members of the family for the D-day.