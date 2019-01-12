हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Brie Larson

Brie Larson calls off engagement with Alex Greenwald?

The two reportedly started dating in 2013, following which the 29-year-old Academy Award-winning actor got engaged to Greenwald in May 2016. 

Brie Larson calls off engagement with Alex Greenwald?
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Seems like Brie Larson and her beau of over five years, Alex Greenwald, have decided to part ways.

The 'Captain Marvel' star and her fiance have reportedly called off their engagement, according to E! Online. 

"They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close," a source told the magazine.

The two reportedly started dating in 2013, following which the 29-year-old Academy Award-winning actor got engaged to Greenwald in May 2016. The latter had popped the question to Larson during a trip to Tokyo.

Greenwald has also largely been absent from Larson's social media. 

Their last photo on her Instagram is from the end of November. 

"Happiness quite unshared can scarcely be called happiness; it has no taste." #CharlotteBronte," Larson had captioned the shot. 

Tags:
Brie LarsonAlex GreenwaldBrie Larson engagementBrie Larson boyfriendAlex Greenwald Brie Larson

Must Watch