Brie Larson calls off engagement with Alex Greenwald?

Washington: Seems like Brie Larson and her beau of over five years, Alex Greenwald, have decided to part ways.

The 'Captain Marvel' star and her fiance have reportedly called off their engagement, according to E! Online.

"They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close," a source told the magazine.

The two reportedly started dating in 2013, following which the 29-year-old Academy Award-winning actor got engaged to Greenwald in May 2016. The latter had popped the question to Larson during a trip to Tokyo.

Greenwald has also largely been absent from Larson's social media.

Their last photo on her Instagram is from the end of November.

"Happiness quite unshared can scarcely be called happiness; it has no taste." #CharlotteBronte," Larson had captioned the shot.