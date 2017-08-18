British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Barcelona terror attack

New Delhi: In one of the most horrifying incidents, British actress Laila Rouass tweeted her experience while she was hiding in a restaurant freezer in order to save herself from the terrorist attack in Barcelona.

Amidst the brutal terror attack, the actress who is also the wife of Ronnie O'Sullivan took to twitter to share her experience with the world. Here are the twitter posts by the actress who tweeted while hiding:

In the middle of the attack. Hiding in a restaurant freezer. Happened so fast. Praying for the safety of everyone here x — Laila Rouass (@lailarouass) August 17, 2017

Gunshots just heard. Armed police running down thw street looking for someone — Laila Rouass (@lailarouass) August 17, 2017

Helicopter right above us. pic.twitter.com/FICvu97vaz — Laila Rouass (@lailarouass) August 17, 2017

The whole of #lasRamblas and surrounding roads in lock down with armed police everywhere. — Laila Rouass (@lailarouass) August 17, 2017

Another car ploughed into police i am being told — Laila Rouass (@lailarouass) August 17, 2017

Driver of Ford Focus has been shot dead — Laila Rouass (@lailarouass) August 17, 2017

Thank you to the staff at the restaurant for staying calm and keeping us safe. I love you Barcelona. — Laila Rouass (@lailarouass) August 17, 2017

The terror attack is believed to have claimed the lives of 13 people and wounded more than hundred people.

