British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Barcelona terror attack

In one of the most horrifying incidents, British actress Laila Rouass tweeted her experience while she was hiding in a restaurant freezer in order to save herself from the terrorist attack in Barcelona. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 10:53
British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Barcelona terror attack
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: In one of the most horrifying incidents, British actress Laila Rouass tweeted her experience while she was hiding in a restaurant freezer in order to save herself from the terrorist attack in Barcelona. 
Amidst the brutal terror attack, the actress who is also the wife of Ronnie O'Sullivan took to twitter to share her experience with the world. Here are the twitter posts by the actress who tweeted while hiding:

The terror attack is believed to have claimed the lives of 13 people and wounded more than hundred people. 
 

TAGS

Barcelona terror attacklaila rouassBarcelonaronnie o'sullivanBarcelona attack

