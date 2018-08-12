Britney Spears reminisces her debut single

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Britney Spears

Los Angeles: Singer Britney Spears' first single "...Baby one more time" will complete 20 years this October. Recalling that moment, she said it was such a fun and crazy time.

"Wow, that went quick. It was such a fun and crazy time, it was a bit of a blur," Spears told The Guardian.

The 36-year-old talked about the making of the song.

She said: "The whole song is about the stress that we all go through as teens, I knew it was a great song. It was different and I loved it, but I don't think you can anticipate how a song is going to be received." 

After hearing a demo of the song, written by Max Martin, in New York, Spears agreed to go to Sweden to record the track, as well as a handful of the album's other singles.

"I think Max is a genius. It all just came together and felt right. In my opinion Max is the greatest songwriter of all time," Spears added.

Released on October 23, 1998, "...Baby one more time" became a huge hit and till date, has sold over 10 million copies.

