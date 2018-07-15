हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Britney Spears suffers wardrobe malfunction on stage

Los Angeles: Grammy Award winner Britney Spears suffered a wardrobe malfunction in Maryland while performing her second Piece of Me concert.

She was performing her song "Do something" on stage at The Theater inside MGM National Harbor on Friday when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction, reports dailymail.co.uk. 

In a video captured by YouTube user Salvatore Bellamo, the 36-year-old mother-of-two could be seen adjusting her Marco Morante-designed, sparkly black bra to better boost her cleavage during a set change mid-song.

However, the singer failed to notice her left nipple coming out of her bra, and it remained so for two minutes.

The singer pulled many energetic dance moves while performing her 2005 single "Do something" while surrounded by dancers, and no one seemed to notice anything was amiss.

Spears later said: "'Feels so good to be back on stage! Thank you DC for an amazing start to the Piece Of Me tour."

The singer has had a long history of scantily-clad oops moments, including in 2016 when her bondage-style top 'popped' off her chest as she performed her Las Vegas residency onstage Planet Hollywood's The AXIS. 

 

