Brother Akash Ambani makes an emotional speech for sister Isha Ambani at her engagement bash—Watch

New Delhi: Busines magnate Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha and Anand Piramal's engagement bash was recently held at former's residence, Antilia in Mumbai. The star-studded party was attended by the high and mighty celebrities and business honchos of the country.

Several fan clubs on social media are flooded with pictures and videos of the Ambani engagement bash. One of the recent clips which has gone viral shows Ambani brothers—Akash and Anant standing on a stage while Isha and Anand stand next to them.

Akash makes an adorable speech for his sister Isha and the whole camaraderie is too cute to miss. He beautifully explains the kind of brother-sister bond the siblings share.

Watch the video here:

Isha got engaged to Anand, whose father is the founder of Piramal Realty, the country's one of the leading real estate companies.

A few days back, Isha's brother Akash and Shloka got engaged and the family was spotted at Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple, seeking blessings. Isha and Anand's wedding is reportedly going to take place in December this year. This time too, soon after the engagement, the entire Ambani and Piramal family visited ISKCON temple, Girgaon and Siddhivinayak Mandir, Mumbai respectively.

Here's wishing the couple a heartiest congratulations!