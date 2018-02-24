Bruna Abdullah's goes topless, poses just in shorts — Pic will steal your breath away

New Delhi: 'Maastizade' actress Bruna Abdullah is raising the temperature with her latest photoshoot. The 31-year-old bombshell has gone topless and shared the photo on her Instagram account.

Wearing nothing but a pair of denim hot pants in the photo, Bruna kept her hair loose in the photo. The actress uses her hand to cover her modesty in the stunning black and white photo, that has been captured by ace photographer Rahul Jhangiani.

As expected, within no time, the picture from her raunchy photoshoot went viral on the social media. Soon after, compliments started pouring in from the fans all over where some of them even expressed to see her back on the big screen.

Check out her post:

In her caption, Bruna mentioned that she felt empowered while doing this photoshoot for a lingerie brand.

For a change this time, people on Instagram did not pull her down for sharing an explicit photo. Instead, they gave a thumbs up to the actress for the photo.

"You keep stealing my heart and my breath away @Bruna please be my girl," sunil.k.rajput.5's post read. "So hot and so sexy. God bless you dear. Love you so much sweetheart my dream girl," read another comment from a user.

"Awesome and gorgeous look WOW Fantabolous amazing fabulous cheerful," user y2k_king84 said.

This is no the first time that Bruna has gone topless for a photoshoot. In the past too, the actress has shed clothes several times before the shutterbugs and raised temperatures.

The Brazillian actress has done films like 'Maastizade', 'I Hate Luv Storys' and 'Grand Masti' to her credit. She is also known for her performance in popular foot-tapping number 'Subah Hone Na De' from Akshay Kumar-John Abraham-starrer 'Desi Boyz'.

This year, Bruna will next be seen in 'Udanchhoo' with Rajniesh Duggall.

Though the sultry actress has been missing from the silver screen, she is known to keep her fans updated with her 'Oh so hott' pictures on social media.