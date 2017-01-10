BSF jawan video: This is incredibly shocking, says Riteish Deshmukh

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday took to Twitter to support BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav's shocking video. The 38-year-old star lauded the effort of the 29 battalion Seema Suraksha Bal soldier and said that he has taken a stand for many.

"This is incredibly shocking...Our army is our pride...this jawan is definitely voicing for many am sure. #Salute him for standing up," the 'Houseful 3' hunk tweeted.

In a video gone viral, Tej Bahadur is seen exposing the rot in the system by revealing the deeply ingrained corruption in the higher order, saying that the troops are not even getting basic three square meals.

Speaking from an undisclosed location, Yadav can be seen saying that the soldiers stand for 11 straight hours every day regardless the weather or temperature, but they are treated in the worst possible way.

The BSF, however, rejected claims made by a soldier, clarifying that even though conditions for soldiers were tough they were provided with regular rations while asserting that the jawan, in particular, had a troubled past.

(With ANI inputs)