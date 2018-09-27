हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rihanna

Burglars break into Rihanna's house for second time this year

Till now it is not clear if the burglars stole anything or not.

Burglars break into Rihanna&#039;s house for second time this year
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Washington DC: Hollywood singer Rihanna's house was allegedly robbed for the second time in a row this year. Police who rushed to her LA house after the break-in for the investigation said that neighbours reported three suspects fleeing away in a silver coloured vehicle, reported TMZ. Police confirmed that Rihanna was not home when the break-in took place.

Previously, burglars broke into her house in May, where a man spent a night in her house and charged with felony stalking. Rihanna is well known for songs like, 'Please don't stop the music', 'Diamonds' and 'Work' to name a few.

 

 

Tags:
RihannaActress robbedBurglary at Rihanna`s house

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close