Businessman accused of stalking Zeenat Aman arrested

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actress, Zeenat Aman had filed a complaint of stalking and criminal intimidation against a businessman in Mumbai a few days back.

According to PTI, the 38-year-old businessman has been arrested for allegedly stalking the actress. Sarfaraz alias Aman Khanna, the accused, was arrested in the evening, DCP (Zone IX) Paramjit Singh Dahiya said.

The actress had filed a complaint against Khanna at the Juhu police station on Monday reportedly.

The police official told PTI, the accused was known to the actress and were acquaintances, however, she had stopped speaking to him following a dispute.

In her complaint, the actress said that Khanna kept calling the actress and even stalked her on some occasions.

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 354 (D) (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and other relevant sections.

The actress ruled the Hindi film industry during 70s and 80s era. Before venturing into films, she participated in the beauty pageant and was the second runner-up in the Miss India contest. She went on to win the Miss Asia Pacific in 1970.

She featured in several blockbuster films and has worked with almost all the B-Town A-listers. Her impeccable acting prowess and immense contribution to Hindi cinema won her many fans across the country.

(With PTI inputs)