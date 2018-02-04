Caitlin McHugh robbed of over $150000 worth jewellery, a day before her wedding

Beverly Hills: Hollywood actress Caitlin McHugh's hotel room has been burglarized of more than USD 150,000 worth of jewellery on February 2. She has reported the incident to Beverly Hills police.

The incident took place just a day before she tied the knot with her beau and The Fuller House star John Stamos on Saturday. The couple wedding took place on Saturday at a church in Studio City, California.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the thieves accessed McHugh's hotel room on Friday evening and made off with an estimated USD 165,000 worth of jewellery.

The 31-year-old model and actress, who is pregnant with her first child, was not in the room at the time of the incident.

In the past, there had been several cases of theft at Beverly Hills celebrity mansion including Emmy Rossum, Nick Young, Kendall Jenner, Kevin Hart, Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and Yasiel Puig.