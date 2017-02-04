Camila Cabello confesses taking dating advice from Taylor Swift

Los Angeles: Singer Camila Cabello says she turns to Taylor Swift for dating advice.

The former Fifth Harmony singer said she often seeks out the 1989 singer's experienced guidance when it comes to dating, reported Entertainment Tonight.

"We talk about love a lot. And if I ever have any questions about love or if there's anything that I'm going through at the time, whether it's with a boy or with a friend, she's a very good person to ask those kind of questions," Cabello, 19, said.

The songstress said that Swift, who has famously been romantically involved with a number of stars, including Harry Styles, John Mayer, Calvin Harris and, most recently, Tom Hiddleston, is helpful in matters of the heart because "she's very knowledgeable about that stuff."