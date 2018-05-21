Can you spot Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in these childhood pics?

New Delhi: The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making the most of her time on Instagram. The actress, who kept away from the social media all this while finally joined the photo-sharing site recently during her Cannes visit and already has got 2.9 million followers.

Recently, Ash took to her account and shared her childhood pictures. The photos are from her school days when she was in LKG class. Can you spot Ash in these pictures:

LKG Times A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 20, 2018 at 6:00pm PDT

Grade 1...the same age as Aaradhya A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 20, 2018 at 7:54pm PDT

Ash was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya, who looked super cute in a red frill frock at the French Riviera. Well, Ash is a Cannes regular and has been endorsing the beauty and haircare brand Lóreal for many years. The 71st Cannes Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Cannes. The festival previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from across the world. It is held at Palais des Festivals et des Congrès.

This year, many Bollywood beauties have graced the French Riveria. Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Huma Qureshi and Mallika Sherawat left a lasting impression.

Sonam Kapoor made her first red carpet appearance as Mrs Ahuja and she looked stunning in a white Ralph and Russo number.

On the professional front, the light-eyed beauty will be seen in 'Fanne Khan', a film which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.