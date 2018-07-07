हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sonali bendre

'Cancer graduate' Lisa Ray sends love to Sonali Bendre

Indo-Canadian actress Lisa Ray, a cancer survivor, has sent love and wishes to Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who revealed earlier this week that she has been diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer".

&#039;Cancer graduate&#039; Lisa Ray sends love to Sonali Bendre

Mumbai: Indo-Canadian actress Lisa Ray, a cancer survivor, has sent love and wishes to Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who revealed earlier this week that she has been diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer".

Sonali is currently undergoing treatment in New York. The news about her health led a slew of film fraternity members to post heartfelt messages of support to Sonali and her family. 

Lisa, who calls herself a cancer graduate, tweeted on Saturday: "Dear Sonali Bendre, you are in my thoughts. Words often fall short and I've learned that okay, but I do want to send love."

Lisa was in 2009 diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the white blood cells known as plasma cells which produce antibodies. A year later, she announced that she was cancer-free, after a stem cell transplant. As multiple myeloma is incurable, she is not completely cured of the disease.

Tags:
sonali bendreLisa RayCancer graduatecancer suvivor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close