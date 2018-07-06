हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manisha Koirala

Cancer survivor Manisha Koirala and Sonali Bendre bond over Twitter, have a conversation filled with love

Sonali was recently diagnosed with high-grade cancer and is undergoing treatment in the United States.

Pic courtesy: @/iamsonalibendre and @mkoirala

Mumbai: Manisha Koirala and Sonali Bendre bonded over Twitter and had a conversation filled with love. The former, a cancer survivor, took to the micro-blogging site to wish a speedy recovery to Sonali Bendre.

Manisha tweeted: "@iamsonalibendre by the grace of god all will be fine and you will be back home soon with good news sending love n prayers my friend (sic)."

Sonali replied to Manisha's tweet by posting: "Thank you Manisha you are my inspiration (sic)."

Manisha responded to Sonali's tweet by posting: "love you babe..and trust me you will shine more once its all done..more power to you sister!! we all are waiting for you here eagerly..healthy and strong!! (sic)."

Manisha, who played legendary actress Nargis in the recently released film Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor, fought a long battle against ovarian cancer in 2012. 

During an interview with Bollywoodlife.com, Manisha revealed why she wasn't very sure about doing the film when it was offered to her.

"I was a little apprehensive because of the health factor. The health history of Nargis Dutt ji and mine. I wasn’t sure if I could be in that frame of mind, or in that space, to do justice. So I was a bit apprehensive initially. I came here to meet Raj sir (Rajkumar Hirani). When he narrated me the entire thing showed me the rushes… that’s when I agreed to do it," Bollywoodlife quoted Manisha as saying.

For the unversed, Sonali issued a statement to share her health update. 

She wrote: "Sometimes when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasized, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.”

Interestingly, Sonali had done special songs in Manisha Koirala's films Bombay and Lajja which had chartbusters Humma Humma and Mujhe Saajan Ke Ghar Jaana Hai respectively.

