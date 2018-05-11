Cannes 2018: 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut slays in her maiden red carpet walk—Photos

New Delhi: Expect Kangana Ranaut to do the unconventional with utmost pomp and show. The 'queen' actress made her stunning debut on the 71st Cannes Film Festival and how! She walked the red carpet with much elan and confidence.

Dressed in a gold see-through Zuhair Murad gown, Kangana slayed on the red carpet. Her team shared the pictures on Instagram and she totally nailed it!

Check out the pictures here:

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on May 10, 2018 at 9:27am PDT

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on May 10, 2018 at 9:33am PDT

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on May 10, 2018 at 11:21am PDT

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on May 10, 2018 at 11:22am PDT

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on May 10, 2018 at 12:16pm PDT

Isn't she looking stunning? On the professional front, Kangana will be seen playing the titular role of Rani Laxmibai in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. The film is being directed by Krish. It is currently being made and the release date has not been announced.

The 71st Cannes Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Cannes. The festival previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from across the world. It is held at Palais des Festivals et des Congrès.

Besides Kangana, Bollywood beauties Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Huma Qureshi and Mallika Sherawat too will be gracing the festival.