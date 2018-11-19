हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Can't wait to see Priyanka Chopra in her wedding attire: Alia Bhatt

The 25-year-old is rumoured to be dating her 'Brahmastra' co-star Ranbir Kapoor for a while now. 

Can&#039;t wait to see Priyanka Chopra in her wedding attire: Alia Bhatt

Mumbai: Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and like the rest of the world, Bollywood is super elated about the D-Day. 

According to various reports, the couple will be tying the knot on December 1 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. Expressing her excitement on the impending wedding, actor Alia Bhatt said she can`t wait to see the 'Baywatch' star as a bride.

"I am very happy and excited about the wedding. I am also very eager to see Priyanka in her wedding attire," the 'Raazi' star told media at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018. Alia, who is "very fond of Priyanka", further said, "I have a lot of warmth and love for her. I wish she has a beautiful wedding and I am sure she'll make a beautiful bride and she should have a beautiful life."

The 25-year-old is rumoured to be dating her 'Brahmastra' co-star Ranbir Kapoor for a while now. So, when are the wedding bells ringing for her?" You'll have to wait for that to happen! It will take time," gushed the 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' star. On the work front, apart from Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahamastra', Alia is busy shooting for 'Kalank', also featuring Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. 

 

Tags:
Priyanka Choprapeecee wedding attireAlia Bhattpriyanka chopra weddingRanveer SinghBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close