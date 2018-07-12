हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cardi B and husband Offset welcome baby girl

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Rapper Cardi B and husband Offset have become parents to a daughter.

The news was shared by the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker on Instagram, who gave birth to the little one on July 10. 

The couple have named their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

"Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18," she wrote.

Their daughter's name seems to be a nod to Offset's rap trio, Migos, who released highly successful albums titled 'Culture' and 'Culture II' in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Cardi B channelled her inner Beyonce as she shared a photo posing in the nude surrounded by flowers, similar to Queen Bey's announcement of her twins, Rumi and Sir's birth.

The baby girl is the 25-year-old rapper's first child, while Offset has three children from previous relationships.

Cardi B had revealed her pregnancy in a televised performance on "Saturday Night Live" in April. 

