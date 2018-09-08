हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cardi B

Cardi B hurls a shoe at Nicki Minaj during New York Fashion Week party—Watch

Videos of the incident have surfaced online.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Rapper Cardi B, who has recently welcomed a baby girl to her house with husband Offset was seen getting in a physical feud with singer Nicki Minaj at the New York Fashion Week party. The 25-year-old rapper hurled a red high heel at Minaj, reports suggest.

Check them out here, as shared on Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by El Real Sonido (@elreal_sonido) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @fye.k.hidd on

Shortly after the incident, Cardi B took to Instagram and shared a message in the form of a post. The message was, “ "I've let a lot of s--t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f**k up the way I eat! You've threatened other artistes in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f***kin with them! I let you talk big s**t about me. I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped a plea! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f***kin off! I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f**k with my success!"

The rapper concluded her message by writing, "B*****s talk all that s**t in they raps but in real life they p**sy! This s**t really is for entertainment!"

Cardi BNicki MinajNew York Fashion Week Party

