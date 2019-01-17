Cardi B slams Donald Trump

Los Angeles: Amidst the ongoing US government shutdown, rapper Cardi B has slammed President Donald Trump for forcing people to return to work.

The "I like it" hitmaker posted an Instagram video on Wednesday to express concern about people who are suffering due to the shutdown, reports variety.com

"Trump is now ordering federal workers to go back to work without getting paid... Our country is in a hellhole right now. All for a f***ing wall. We really need to take this serious," she said.

Cardi added: "This is crazy and I really feel bad for these people that gotta go to f***ing work to not get motherf***ing paid."

The government closed on December 22, 2018, in the wake of Trump's decision for funding for a proposed billion-dollar southern border wall.