Cardi B

Cardi B tricks fans at VMAs 2018

American rapper Cardi B, who was one of the hosts at the recently concluded 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, apparently confused the fans with her opening act. 

New York: American rapper Cardi B, who was one of the hosts at the recently concluded 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, apparently confused the fans with her opening act.

Kicking off the ceremony, the rap superstar stood on the stage holding a bundle in her arms, which many thought to be her baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus.But later, when she unwrapped the bundle, it turned out to be nothing but a VMA moon man trophy.

"I got a little surprise for you all, you know what I`m saying?" she teased the crowd.The official Twitter handle of VMAs revealed the hilarious video, writing, " WELCOME TO NEW YORK!" - @iamcardib opened the #VMAs and revealed a special surprise."The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards were broadcasted live on August 20, from New York`s Radio City Music Hall. (ANI) 

 

Cardi BMTV VMAAmerican rapperNick JonasKulture Kiari Cephus

