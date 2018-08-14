हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cardi B

Cardi B's daughter swears at her

Taking to her Twitter account, Cardi said: "Minutes after my daughter was born she was sticking out her middle finger and she stay doing it now all the time she so disrespectful wonder where she got it from?"  

Photo Courtesy: File Photo

Los Angeles: Rapper Cardi B thinks her daughter is so "disrespectful" because she swears at her.

Taking to her Twitter account, Cardi said: "Minutes after my daughter was born she was sticking out her middle finger and she stay doing it now all the time she so disrespectful wonder where she got it from?"

This is not the first time the "Bodak yellow" rapper has commented on her daughter's attitude as she recently said that she can be quite "spicy" at times - especially when she's hungry, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Although she is enjoying motherhood, she is struggling with the sleepless nights.

She said: "I wish I could show you my face but a bitch look f***ed up in the game! Like, my hair's f***ed up. My eyes are so dark and puffy. Like, I'm wild pale like a bitch looking like she got jaundice. 

"But I just really want to say thank you to everybody ... I'm just been so busy and so tired and in like a different world, a different dimension - I like it like that. It's doing so good..."

Cardi B

