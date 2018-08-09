हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood pregnant with second child

The 35-year-old also announced that she will be embarking on her 'Cry Pretty 360 Tour' starting in May 2019.

Carrie Underwood pregnant with second child
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Washington: American singer Carrie Underwood is pregnant with baby number 2! The `Champion` singer is `over the moon` and exhilarated to be adding `another fish to her pond`, with husband Mike Fisher.

Posting a video on her Twitter handle, Underwood told fans, "Mike, Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond. This is a dream come true and we are glad to share this with you."

The 35-year-old also announced that she will be embarking on her 'Cry Pretty 360 Tour' starting in May 2019 to accommodate her pregnancy. Sponsored by Calia, the tour will kick off on May 1 in Greensboro, NC, and play 55 arenas across the U.S. and Canada. It will be promoted by AEG Presents, reported Variety.

She will be joined on tour by special guests Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. Underwood and Fisher, are parents to a three-year-old boy, named Isaiah whom they welcomed on February 27, 2015.

 

Tags:
Carrie UnderwoodCarrie Underwood pregnantSecond childHollywoodMike Fisher

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close