Cars parked in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's driveway burglarised

Los Angeles: Cars parked in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's driveway were reportedly burglarised in the early hours of October 20 morning.

According to TMZ, the alleged perpetrators steal from three vehicles at the end of their driveway in Los Angeles.

The suspect has also targeted a car parked in the couple's neighbour Kathy Griffin's driveway, allegedly stealing a purse that was later discarded nearby.

According to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, a motor vehicle theft occurred on the block of Kardashian West and West's home at around 5:10 am.

The reported burglary comes just over a year after the 36-year-old reality TV star's Paris heist.

On October 3, 2016, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was robbed at gunpoint at the No Address Hotel during Paris Fashion Week, when masked men stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her in the middle of the night.