Case registered against Palak Muchhal's brother

Agra: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday confirmed that an FIR had been registered against singer Palak Muchhal's brother Palash, for allegedly misbehaving with a member of the organising committee during the Taj Mahotsava held here in February.

According to Shailendra Singh, SHO Taj Ganj, an FIR under sections 323, 504, 506, 332, 427 had been registered against Palash Muchhal.

During a performance on February 27 by Palak Muchhal, her brother got into a heated argument with Sudhir Narain of the organising committee over what he alleged as "mis-treatment" to Palak's mother.

Sudhir Narain alleged he was slapped and threatened.

District Magistrate Gaurav Dayal said investigations were on. A senior police official said that action on the FIR would start soon after Holi.