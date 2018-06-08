हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anthony Bourdain

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dead
Pic courtesy: @Bourdain (Twitter)

Mumbai: American celebrity chef, author and television personality Anthony Bourdain has been found dead in his hotel room on Friday. He was 61. According to reports, it seems to be a suspected suicide. His close friend and French chef Eric Ripert reportedly found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room on Friday morning.

He was in France's Strasbourg to shoot for a series titled Parts Unknown, reports CNN.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement. 

"His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

He rose to popularity soon after his book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly hit the stands in 2000.

He hosted shows such as A Cook's Tour, Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations and The Layover.

(With IANS inputs)

