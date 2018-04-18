Celebs want to be fit, not just skinny: Fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala

New Delhi: In the past two decades, Yasmin Karachiwala has helped sculpt the bodies of celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. The fitness expert says being skinny may have been a trend once upon a time in showbiz, but people are now focussed on becoming fit and strong.

Actors who are open to experimenting with looks have certain deadlines when they have to achieve a certain get-up and body frame for their projects. Does that pressure fall on a fitness expert like her too?

"Like any job, there is always pressure, especially when my clients need to look a certain way for a role in a movie or a song. But we always plan in advance. And luckily, they are all in great shape," Karachiwala told IANS in an email interaction.

However, dismissing the skinny look, Karachiwala said: "Celebrities don't just want to be skinny but be fit, strong and live a healthy life."

Karachiwala is certified to teach on the mat, reformer, cadillac, wunda chair, and step barrell equipment. She is also an ACE certified group and personal trainer, and a Balance Body certified trainer for the Core-Align, BB Barre and Motr routines.

On the Bollywood front, she helped Katrina get the perfect look in "Dhoom 3" and she also worked on Deepika's toned look in "Cocktail".

Of late, actors have been losing or gaining weight depending upon their projects and the demands of their scripts.

How healthy is that? Is there a rule of the thumb that should be adhered to when it comes to fitness?

"All jobs have their own health hazards, like sitting at a desk all day. You have to do what is important to you; if a role demands it, then it needs to be done. It also depends on the actor... if he or she is willing to do it," said Karachiwala.

She compared it to a sporstperson's routine.

"In a sport, you are in your best form before a match, and then the whole year you work to more or less maintain the fitness levels," added Karachiwala, who is a certified Pilates instructor as well.

Pilates, a physical fitness system developed in the early 20th century by Joseph Pilates, after whom it was named, is Karachiwala's forte. She says the workout has become popular in India in the last few years.

"Everybody wants to do it because people have realised that it not only gives you a long, lean body and really works on the core, but it is also about alignment and posture and prevents injuries," she said.

If she has to stand in a debate against a yoga instructor, what would be her argument?"

"I would not debate over what one should do. It's your choice. I can only tell you about Pilates and its benefits -- a workout that stretches and strengthens at the same time. It focuses on balancing muscle development and prevents injuries, and it helps you do what you love doing better," said Karachiwala.

She has harnessed her knowledge and experience to author a book titled "Sculpt and Shape: The Pilate Way", which gives an insight into the fitness form and how it facilitates a better approach to life.