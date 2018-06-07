हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ekta Kapoor

Celebs wish 'boss lady' Ekta Kapoor on 42nd birthday

Ekta is the daughter of actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. She has produced numerous soap operas, television series and movies.  

Pic courtesy: @ektaravikapoor (Twitter)

Mumbai: Bollywood actors like Abhishek Bachchan to Riteish Deshmukh and TV personalities like Vikas Gupta and Karishma Tanna wished producer Ekta Kapoor on her 42nd birthday.

Some shows she has worked on include "Hum Paanch", "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki", "Kaahin Kissii Roz", "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", "Pavitra Rishta", "Naagin", "Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki" and "Kundali Bhagya".

Here's what they have tweeted:

Abhishek Bachchan: Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor. You are already having the best year so... Just enjoy it! Boss.

Rajkummar Rao: A very Happy Birthday to my dearest Ekta Kapoor. Thank you for being in my life and for all the love and support. You are one of the nicest souls I know.

Patralekhaa: Happy Birthday to one of the nicest person with a big heart. You are and have been an inspiration to millions. Happy birthday boss lady Ekta Kapoor.

Riteish Deshmukh: May you continue to set new benchmarks and forever inspire. Much love, Big hug -- have a stupendous day.

Shekhar Ravjiani: Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor have a super one.

Adaa Khan: Happiest birthday my queen. You inspire me immensely. You have taught me that there is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish. Love you loads. Wishing you all the success and happiness.

Karishma Tanna: Behind every successful woman is herself! Yup, that's what she is.

Vikas Gupta: May you be blessed to be able to always help people and change their lives. You are all. Always there forever.

Kritika Kamra: You have had a phenomenal year so far. May you continue to kick ass and set new examples. Lots of love, luck and happiness to you today and always.

Milap Zaveri: Happy birthday Ekta Kapoor Have a wonderful day and year!

Maniesh Paul: Stay blessed and keep shining. 

Nakuul Mehta: Happiest birthday to the czarina of great good health Ekta Kapoor! I'm hoping you can revisit this tweet next birthday and call me Nostradamus/Daruwala.

Rajeev Khandelwal: Happy birthday Ekta Kapoor... Keep setting benchmarks.

Mishal Raheja: Hey Gemini genius! Wish you a very Happy Birthday. 

Aamir Ali: You are truly amazing from inside and outside. Keep doing amazing work and keep looking so beautiful always.

