Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum ready to get back to work

Actor Channing Tatum, who has not been doing films for a long time following his split with actress Jenna Dewan, is keen on getting back to work.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actor Channing Tatum, who has not been doing films for a long time following his split with actress Jenna Dewan, is keen on getting back to work.

During the premiere of animated feature "Smallfoot", his only film of the year, Tatum admitted that he took the opportunity to slow down a bit this year, reports variety.com.

The 38-year-old actor said: "I am sort of ready to go back to work. I don't know what I'm ready to go do yet, as far as, is it acting, is it directing, is it producing, writing... Maybe I'll come and start interviewing people, I don't know."

Tatum has several projects on the docket. He will be voicing Superman again in "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" and is slated to star as the X-Men hero Gambit in a solo movie. 

Gambit has been in the works for years, but the project is rumoured to start filming in February.

The actors announced their split in April after nearly nine years of marriage. The news came as a shock to fans, but the former couple said there was nothing salacious about the split and they remain friends.

