'Chennai Express' producer Karim Morani booked for rape
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 19:39
Representational Image
New Delhi: A rape case on Wednesday was filed against Bollywood producer Karim Morani. According to ANI, he has been booked by the Hyderabad police.
However, more details about the same are still awaited.
Morani is a well-known name in India's showbiz arena. He was associated with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's hit films like 'Chennai Express' and 'Happy New Year'.
He was also an accused in the 2G spectrum scam.
First Published: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 19:38