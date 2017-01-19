'Chennai Express' producer Karim Morani reacts to rape allegations

New Delhi: Bollywood producer Karim Morani was recently booked for allegedly raping a Delhi-based woman on promise of marriage. Following this, a case under sections 417 (cheating), 376 (rape) 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 493 (cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has reportedly been registered against him.

However, such claims have been completely rubbished by the spokesperson of Morani.

According to an India.com report, originally attributed to the Indian Express, Morani’s publicist said, "The complaint is absolutely false and bogus with the sole intention of tarnishing Mr Morani’s reputation and image. Mr Morani will be taking appropriate steps in accordance with law to demonstrate that complaint is malafide. He is truthful and innocent and has full faith in the judiciary and is ready and willing to co-operate with the authorities to the fullest extent."

The woman last week lodged a complaint with Hayathnagar police under Rachakonda police commissionerate near Hyderabad. She alleged that Morani raped her in Mumbai. Also, he raped her at a film studio in Hyderabad in 2015. It is being said that Morani promised to marry her.

The producer's name had also figured as an accused in the 2G spectrum scam. He was accused of helping channel funds to the tune of RS 200 crore to popular Tamil television channel Kalaignar TV.

(With IANS inputs)