Los Angeles: Singer Cher Llyod has welcomed a baby girl named Delilah-Rae with husband Craig Monk.

Cher, who gave birth on Friday, May 25, announced her daughter's arrival on Instagram along with her baby girl's first photos.

"Our baby girl is here! We are so in love....Delilah-Rae 25.05.18," she captioned the photos.

Four months ago, the British pop star surprised her fans by announcing that she was expecting her first child with Craig.