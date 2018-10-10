हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nitesh Tiwari

'Chhichhore' to release on August 30, 2019

"Dangal" fame director Nitesh Tiwari's film "Chhichhore", starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, will release on August 30 next year.

&#039;Chhichhore&#039; to release on August 30, 2019

Mumbai: "Dangal" fame director Nitesh Tiwari's film "Chhichhore", starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, will release on August 30 next year.

Tiwari on Tuesday tweeted the film's first look, which also features Varun Sharma. 

"'A timeless tale Of timepass' 'Chhichhore'! Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and an insanely talented cast. Presented by Fox Star Hindi, a NGE Movies production. Releasing on August 30, 2019," he captioned the image.

Shraddha tweeted that she is proud to be in Tiwari's directorial. 

"A crazy cast gathers to tell a timeless tale of... Timepass. Proud to be in Nitesh Tiwari's next after 'Dangal' -- 'Chhichhore', alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Presented by Fox Star Hindi, a NGE Movies production... Releasing on August 30, 2019."

Details related to the film are under wraps.

