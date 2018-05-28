Children should believe in their own little dreams: Shah Rukh Khan as AbRam turns 5

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has wished his youngest child, AbRam, on his fifth birthday and encouraged all the children in the world to follow their own dreams.

The 52-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a sun-kissed photograph of his little one, his "sunshine".

"My sunshine turns five years today but he thinks he is nine! Please don't tell him otherwise if you meet him.

"Children should hear their own music, sing their own songs and believe in their own little dreams... And yeah, hug their papa a lot..." Shah Rukh wrote.

The actor and his wife interior designer Gauri Khan welcomed AbRam on May 27, 2013, via surrogacy. Gauri also took to social media to wish her son and captioned the pictures: "Happy bday, my gorgeous... (sic)"

The couple is also blessed with son Aryan (20) and daughter Suhana (18).