Chinese fans express grief over Sridevi's untimely death

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sridevi Kapoor passed away in Dubai on Saturday night at the age of 54. Ever since the news broke, people all over the country are in a state of shock.

The death of the superstar triggered waves of condolences and tributes not just from her fans in India but also from her fans in China. Taking to Twitter, the Chinese fans have expressed their grief over the actor's passing away.

"Can't believe the news…She was so radiantly beautiful in English Vinglish," wrote Sina Weibo user Leguan Movie on Sunday.

"One of my favourite Indian actresses… the news is so sudden," netizen Buzuo Liuxing posted on Sina Weibo.

"She was so, so beautiful when she was young, R.I.P.," wrote Sina Weibo user Kadirya.

Many Chinese fans first came to know about her through her blockbuster film in 1987 'Mr. India', which featured Sridevi as Seema Soni, a "fiery" journalist.

The film was once screened in some Chinese mainland cinemas and on TV in the early 1990s, it was also dubbed in Putonghua (Standard Chinese)

"I watched the film when I was in primary school… still remember how the heroine walks on the shattered glass, really impressive," wrote Douban, a Twitter user.